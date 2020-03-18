Tippecanoe Herbs: ‘We create herbal medicine in small batches with herbs that we harvest locally’

BAY VIEW -- A couple in Bay View is doing what they know best, creating herbal medicine that's locally harvested. Brian Kramp spent the morning at Tippecanoe Herbs to learn about a tea recipe made from items you may already have at home.
About Tippecanoe Herbs (website)
Tippecanoe Herbs is a small family business founded by herbalist Kyle Denton and wife Serena Marinelli founded in 2015.
We are many things, but first and foremost we are community herbalists.
We create herbal medicine in small batches with herbs that we harvest locally, that we can acquire from local farms, and from organic sources.
We educate through classes, workshops, herb walks and events. Sharing our knowledge of herbal medicine is our passion.
We offer our blended formulas in person at farmer's markets, at our brick and mortar shop, at events, and online in our shop here.
Come by our beautiful herb store and shop for the premier herbal medicine in the city, or gifts, and over 100 bulk herbs. Stay for a cup of tea or golden milk from our cafe, or sign up to take a class. We're located at 2235 S. Kinnickinnic in the Bayview neighborhood of Milwaukee, WI.