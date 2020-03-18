Tippecanoe Herbs: ‘We create herbal medicine in small batches with herbs that we harvest locally’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY VIEW -- A couple in Bay View is doing what they know best, creating herbal medicine that's locally harvested. Brian Kramp spent the morning at Tippecanoe Herbs to learn about a tea recipe made from items you may already have at home.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Tippecanoe Herbs (website)

Tippecanoe Herbs is a small family business founded by herbalist Kyle Denton and wife Serena Marinelli founded in 2015.

We are many things, but first and foremost we are community herbalists.

We create herbal medicine in small batches with herbs that we harvest locally, that we can acquire from local farms, and from organic sources.

We educate through classes, workshops, herb walks and events. Sharing our knowledge of herbal medicine is our passion.