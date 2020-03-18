× UW-Milwaukee to offer online, alternative instruction for rest of spring semester

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announced on Wednesday, March 18 that it would extend online or alternative delivery of instruction from Monday, March 30, to the end of the spring semester.

The announcement came a day after Gov. Tony Evers issued an emergency order allowing universities to continue instruction and operations but prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people in a single room or enclosed space. The university had previously said it would provide online or alternate delivery of instruction from March 30 to April 10. Students are on an extended spring break until March 29.

The university also began strictly limiting most onsite, non-essential operations at all three campuses, including closing most offices and services that were open to walk-in traffic and having staff provide services remotely when they are able. The campuses are not closed, and employees continue to provide critical in-person services, such as caring for students living in residence halls on the Milwaukee campus and maintaining academic research operations.

Academic buildings have been locked and are now accessible only to individuals with keys or other access to unlock the building. Other buildings that are closed include the UWM Student Union and the Klotsche Center, along with all athletics practice and training areas.

A decision on spring commencement is expected soon.