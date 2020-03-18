× Walworth County health officials confirm 1st case of COVID-19; patient traveled domestically

WALWORTH COUNTY — Officials with the Walworth County Division of Public Health announced Wednesday, March 18 the county’s first positive case of the coronavirus.

Health officials said this individual recently traveled domestically, and at the recommendation of Walworth County Division of Public Health, voluntarily self-isolated upon returning to the community.

“We are in daily contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate at home,” said Erica Bergstom, public health officer.

Walworth County health officials noted they continued to work in conjunction with local, state, and federal partners to deal quickly and effectively when people have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around people that have been infected with the coronavirus — and would directly notify close contacts of any identified cases.

The Walworth County Division of Public Health and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) responsibilities include:

Identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19. These people are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. People with symptoms are tested for COVID-19.

Monitoring and tracking test results for individuals who test positive to determine when a person can be released from isolation based on

CDC guidelines. Providing guidance to clinicians regarding testing.

To reduce risk of getting sick, we advise everyone to follow these simple steps:

 Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

 Cover coughs and sneezes.

 Avoid touching your face.

 Stay home when sick.

 Practice social distancing

“Walworth County Division of Public Health is ready to deal with an increased number of cases. We will continue to work with DHS, the Centers for Disease

Control and Prevention (CDC), and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy,” said Bergstrom.