× Washington Ozaukee Public Health Dept. reports positive case of COVID-19 in Ozaukee County

OZAUKEE COUNTy — The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department received notification a person residing in Ozaukee County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This person sought medical care and was tested as a result of their symptoms. The individual is currently isolated and has followed all recommendations made by the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department.

To prevent the spread of illness, the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department is conducting a contact investigation to identify and follow-up with any people who had close contact with this individual. Close contacts will be monitored by local public health department staff; individuals will complete daily symptom and temperature checks and will be self-quarantined.

To minimize the spread of illness, the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department recommends people postpone or cancel non-essential travel to areas with COVID-19, including both international travel and domestic travel. Residents are urged to stay home if they are sick, practice social distancing of 6 feet or more between other people, practice good hygiene by washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and frequently disinfect commonly touched surfaces.