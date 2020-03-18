× ‘We were having a great season:’ Former Badgers player self-quarantining after return from Italy

MADISON — Former Wisconsin Badgers basketball player Ethan Happ is self-quarantining after returning to the U.S. from Italy where he’d been playing professional basketball for Vanoli Cremona in the Italian Lega Basket Serie A.

Happ was there when the outbreak started and said he started taking precautions early. His season was cut short, but he says he would return to Italy under the right conditions.

“I would like to continue to play there. You know, we were having a great season over there, but it would depend on, like I said before, if things got leveled-off and I felt like it was safe to go back, then, I would go back, but anything short of that, I wouldn’t risk my health or the health of anyone around me just because I want to play basketball,” said Happ.

Happ said during his self-quarantine he’s staying at his parents’ house while they stay at a hotel to reduce the possibility of him passing on the virus to anybody else that might be staying in the same place.

The former Badger was a three-time, first-team All-Big Ten selection and a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He played for Wisconsin from 2014 to 2019.