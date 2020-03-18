‘Working on alternative dates:’ PrideFest in Milwaukee postponed due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s 2020 PrideFest is being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was slated for June 4-7.

Officials say they are currently working on alternative dates.

Milwaukee Pride released the following statement:

Dear Milwaukee,

First, we’d like to thank you for your patience and understanding while we at Milwaukee Pride worked through the many obstacles regarding the current COVID-19 situation.

After much consideration, time, and discussion, we are postponing the 2020 PrideFest event held at the Henry W. Maier Festival Park, slated for June 4-7, 2020.

Have no fear, we are currently working on alternative dates and options to produce the world class event you’re used to. Milwaukee WILL exercise Pride in 2020. We are committed to working with our community partners while ensuring the safety and security of our festival attendees and public as our first priority.

Please see the official announcement below.

Again, I thank you for your patience and understanding as we move together, as a community.