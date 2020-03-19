× 2 positive cases of COVID-19 in Racine, ‘likely exposed through community interactions’

RACINE — Racine health officials on Thursday, March 19 confirmed two positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the city — the first two cases in Racine.

Officials with the Racine Public Health Department said in a news release the residents were likely exposed in Wisconsin through community interactions.

“Our team at the City of Racine is working tirelessly to get ahead of the COVID-19 crisis and protect the health and safety of our residents,” said Racine Mayor Cory Mason. “We will continue to work with state and federal health officials and our local partners and take the necessary steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Health officials noted an investigation into the circumstances and close contacts of the two individuals in Racine.

“We want to determine exposure routes and identify contacts who will need to be notified, quarantined, and monitored for symptoms of COVID-19,” said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for the City of Racine.“It is important to note that these individuals are not linked with any school, childcare, or long-term care facility.”

Officials said contacts would be monitored for the development of fever and respiratory symptoms in accordance with DHS and CDC guidance.

Those experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 were asked to call their health care provider for guidance.

Racine County health departments do not have tests or testing capacity.