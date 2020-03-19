× ‘Employee or client’ at Waupun prison tested positive for COVID-19

WAUPUN — An “employee or client” at the Waupun Correctional Institution tested positive for COVID-19.

The Waupun mayor and city administrator confirmed for FOX6 News it’s believed to be a prison doctor.

Correction, It was the waupun mayor and city administrator who confirmed it is a prison doctor. Not FDL. — Bryan Polcyn (@bryanpolcyn) March 19, 2020

This message was sent out to all prison staff in Waupun:

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections suspended all visits at DOC institutions on March 13 “to protect staff and persons in our care very seriously, and out of an abundance of caution,” in an effort to minimize the risk of bringing COVID-19 into DOC facilities.

The same day, officials moved to suspend medical co-pays so that “anyone who is incarcerated and exhibiting symptoms related to COVID-19” can seek medical attention right away.

On March 16, officials suspended work-release at state correctional facilities effective immediately.

The next day, officials announced “several strategies” being implemented to “keep our staff and clients safe,” noting that some staff would begin working remotely, and clients were being allowed to report to their agents by video conference.

