Help requested in search for 16-year-old Milwaukee girl, missing since March 12

Posted 11:28 am, March 19, 2020, by , Updated at 11:29AM, March 19, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Help is being requested in the search for 16-year-old Ashlee Ramirez of Milwaukee. She was last seen near 5th and Greenfield on the city’s south side on Thursday, March 12.

Ramirez is described as a female, Hispanic, 5’5″ tall, about 160 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and long black hair. She usually wears her hair in a bun.

Ramirez was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a light pink sweater (like the one in the photo), light gray/blue shoes, and she had a black backpack with the word PINK on it.

If you have information that could help locate Ramirez, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222.

