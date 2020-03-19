Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Here’s how you can watch every Green Bay Packers game from 2009-19 for free

Posted 3:32 pm, March 19, 2020, by , Updated at 03:34PM, March 19, 2020

GREEN BAY — NFL officials on Thursday, March 19 announced complimentary access being offered to NFL Game Pass, providing fans the opportunity to relive NFL games and moments from seasons past. It means you can watch every Green Bay Packers game from the last decade!

According to a statement on Packers.com, NFL Game Pass will be offered free of charge until May 31 to fans within the U.S., and until July 31 to fans outside the U.S. and Canada with the following features:​

Game Replays

  • Replay games from 2009-2019 including full broadcast replays of games, commercial-free in HD (International – 2019 season only)
  • Includes Preseason (excluding 2009 season), playoff and Super Bowl matchups from the past 11 seasons (International – 2019 Season only)
  • Condensed 45-minute game replays
  • Access ‘All-22’ and ‘High Endzone’ angle footage with Coaches Film

Exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions

  • NFL players and coaches take Brian Baldinger and Ron Jaworski inside the film room to break down game-winning plays and technique

NFL Shows & Game Archives

  • 2019 episodes of NFL RedZone (International Only*)
  • Previous seasons of NFL Originals such as Hard KnocksMic’d Up, & A Football Life

Live NFL Network (International Only*)

  • 24/7 coverage of Free Agency, NFL Total Access and more

To sign up, you’ll need to create an account on the web at NFL.com/GamePass, or via the NFL app across mobile and connected TV devices.

