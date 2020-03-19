× Kenosha police arrest man accused of selling counterfeit prescription pills laced with Fentanyl

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department arrested a man wanted for selling counterfeit prescription pills that tested positive for Fentanyl on Wednesday, March 18. Those pills were a contributing factor to two previous overdose deaths in the Kenosha area, according to police.

The Kenosha Drug Operations Group conducted a field arrest of a 39-year-old South Milwaukee man with members of the Kenosha Police Department’s Gang Unit, and Patrol Officers and DEA agents from Milwaukee, according to a release.

The suspect was the subject of a joint investigation that lasted for several months, according to police.

At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of approximately 200 counterfeit prescription pills. A search warrant of his South Milwaukee residence found approximately 2000 more pills that tested positive for Fentanyl and approximately two pounds of marijuana, according to a release.

This is currently being investigated to see if there are any connections to other overdose investigations in our area.

The subject is currently in custody at the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Jail and will be charged with three counts of delivery of schedule two narcotics, one count of delivery of marijuana, one count of possession of marijuana.