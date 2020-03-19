× TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, Winners, Homesense, TK Maxx closing globally amid COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Officials with The TJX Companies, Inc., parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, Winners, Homesense, and TK Maxx, announced Thursday, March 19 the temporary closure of all stores globally due to the novel coronavirus.

The below message from President/CEO Ernie Herrman was posted to the TJX website Thursday:

“Our hearts are with people around the world who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. TJX has made the decision to do our part to help prevent the further spread of this virus by temporarily closing all stores globally as of today for the next two weeks in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The Company is also temporarily closing its online businesses tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com during this time, as well as its distribution and fulfillment centers and offices, with Associates working remotely when they can. This pandemic has affected everyone’s lives, including those of our Associates and customers. We are concerned for the health and financial well-being of our Associates, and we plan to pay our store, distribution, and office Associates for two weeks during these closures. We thank our customers for shopping our stores and e-commerce sites and look forward to serving you again in the near future. We are honored to be part of your lives and wish you good health, now and in the future.”

Herrman added: “TJX is a great Company with a great retail model. I want to reiterate that TJX entered 2020 in a very strong financial position. We consider the actions that we announced today as just prudent steps we are taking to further strengthen our financial liquidity and flexibility during this uncertain environment. Additionally, while we are evaluating our dividend in the near term, I want to emphasize that we remain committed to paying our dividends whenever the environment normalizes for the long term, as we have been for decades. With a 43-year history as a Company, our management team and amazing organization are focused on managing through these unprecedented times for the long-term success of our Company.”

Amid concerns over COVID-19, officials stressed that people stay home and practice social distancing in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday, March 17 banned gatherings of more than 10 people, and ordered bars and restaurants to close except for carryout or delivery.