66-year-old Milwaukee man dies from COVID-19, 1st death in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office on Friday, March 20 said they are investigating the death of a 66-year-old man from complications of COVID-19. The man was a Milwaukee resident and had been hospitalized for several days prior to his death.

This marks the third death in Wisconsin due to COVID-19. The first death was a male in his 50s from Fond Du Lac County. The second death was a male in his 90s from Ozaukee County.

MCMEO investigating the death of a 66 year old male from complications of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. Decedent was a Milwaukee resident and had been hospitalized for several days prior to his death. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) March 20, 2020

Working with the Centers for Disease Control and Wisconsin public health officials, Gov. Evers declared a state of emergency on March 12, 2020. This action allowed DHS to use all available resources to respond to and contain the outbreak.

DHS is working with our local and tribal health officers, health care providers, and other partners to adjust the response to COVID-19 as needed.

As always, the public should follow simple steps to avoid getting sick, including:

Frequent and thorough handwashing.

Covering coughs and sneezes.

Avoiding touching your face.

Staying home when able.

Avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people

Practicing social distancing.

