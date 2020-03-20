Coronavirus Coverage: California under lock down; COVID-19 patient sends strong message

LIVE: Fond du Lac County Health Department provides update on COVID-19
Posted 11:05 am, March 20, 2020, by

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – There have been approximately over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. over the last 24 hours.

The nation’s most populous state, California, is ordering its nearly 40 million residents to stay home to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order marks the first statewide mandatory restrictions in the United States. Washington reporter Alexandra Limon joins the conversation.

