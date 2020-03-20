× Coronavirus Coverage: California under lock down; COVID-19 patient sends strong message

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – There have been approximately over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. over the last 24 hours.

40 million Californians ordered to stay home to halt virus

The nation’s most populous state, California, is ordering its nearly 40 million residents to stay home to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order marks the first statewide mandatory restrictions in the United States. Washington reporter Alexandra Limon joins the conversation.