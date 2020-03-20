Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Experience the Milwaukee Art Museum without leaving your home!

Posted 3:23 pm, March 20, 2020, by , Updated at 03:25PM, March 20, 2020

Milwaukee Art Museum

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Art Museum is making it possible to visit — without leaving the comfort of your home!

Experience the museum online with their new digital page, mam.org/athome.

Visitors to the new Milwaukee Art Museum at home page can take a deeper dive into artworks from the Museum’s Collection, browse teacher resources, listen to audio guides and podcasts, “visit” Windhover Hall, shop, and even watch the wings flap.

You can also follow the Milwaukee Art Museum on social media for daily inspiration and more fun facts about the works in the collection.

