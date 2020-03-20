× Experience the Milwaukee Art Museum without leaving your home!

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Art Museum is making it possible to visit — without leaving the comfort of your home!

Experience the museum online with their new digital page, mam.org/athome.

Visitors to the new Milwaukee Art Museum at home page can take a deeper dive into artworks from the Museum’s Collection, browse teacher resources, listen to audio guides and podcasts, “visit” Windhover Hall, shop, and even watch the wings flap.

You can also follow the Milwaukee Art Museum on social media for daily inspiration and more fun facts about the works in the collection.