FOX6 presents educational programming for the entire family starting March 23

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 knows many of you are staying home with your children and are looking for things to do. We have an option for you.

Starting Monday, March 23, we will be offering educational programming over the lunch hour. At noon on weekdays, FOX6 will be airing a variety of Xploration Station educational shows. The programs are designed to inspire kids to become interested in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) fields.

It is our hope these small changes in programming will help make your life a little bit easier.