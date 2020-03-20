How to protect yourself, others during COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH MILWAUKEE -- What happens when you fall ill and fear you may have COVID-19? One couple is living that reality. Their concern is less for themselves, though, and more for those who they may have come into contact with.

Rhonda Ronsman of South Milwaukee said she and her husband, Mark, fell ill last week. They were tested Tuesday, March 17 in Pleasant Prairie.

"It's just weird that we both come home on a Thursday and we both get fevers, and that I haven't been able to get rid of mine," Ronsman said. "Now they're telling us that they don't even know when we are going to get those results and that we should just assume that we have it."

The couple is isolating at home, where they live with no one else, but others who are or may be infected are concerned about spreading the virus to other family members.

Froedtert infectious disease specialist Dr. Joyce Sanchez suggests quarantining yourself, promoting social distancing and keeping your mouth covered.

"There are ways to make a makeshift mask or using a scarf or something, droplet particles as you cough or sneeze so they don't spread on surfaces, so they can then become contaminated and potentially propagate spread if someone else touches that surface," Sanchez said.

While Ronsman waits for her results, she worries but is choosing to look on the bright side.

"We've been in this house for the past seven days," she said. "I've seen a lot more blessings than I have bad things. I've definitely been able to spend more time with my husband, which is fantastic."

Experts say the virus can live on a surface for several days and recommend disinfecting frequently.