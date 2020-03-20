× MCTS bus operator tests positive for the coronavirus, health department alerted

MILWAUKEE — An employee of the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) was tested for the coronavirus and it came back positive on Friday, March 20.

Officials say the employee was a bus operator. MCTS worked to see who that person had contact with — and alerted the Milwaukee Health Department.

It was determined because of the shield that surrounds the driver, there was not concern about potential contamination with passengers.

This is a developing story.