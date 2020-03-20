× MCTS reducing weekday bus service in response to coronavirus spread

MILWAUKEE — As part of its ongoing response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is reducing the amount of bus service offered on weekdays.

As an increasing number of businesses have closed or allowed employees to work from home, MCTS is seeing a significant decrease in ridership. This means fewer buses are needed on the road. However, MCTS still plans to ensure that people can still get to essential jobs and critical destinations.

Starting Monday, March 23 and lasting until further notice, buses that operate Mondays through Fridays will begin using a schedule that is similar to the one used by MCTS on Saturdays. This adjustment means that Freeway Flyers – including Route 143: Ozaukee County Express – will not be operating. Weekend schedules remain unchanged with one exception; Route 137 will not operate to the House of Correction.

Riders can check the Ride MCTS app, RideMCTS.com and Google Maps for Real-Time bus arrival information that will reflect this updated schedule.

For those who ride MCTS during this health emergency, please follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) such as establishing safe ‘social distancing’ around other passengers and bus operators. Anyone with fever, cough or shortness of breath should stay home and not ride the bus.

During this reduced service schedule, the MCTS Customer Service Center is available to answer questions during regular business hours (Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). Please call 414-937-3218 or send messages to customerservice@mcts.org. For questions about Transit Plus, please email tpcomments@mcts.org. Many questions about MCTS can be answered by calling our 24/7 automated bus information hotline at 414-344-6711 or by visiting RideMCTS.com.