Michigan governor orders halt of all nonessential medical procedures

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Michigan doctors and dentists to postpone all nonessential medical procedures Friday.

Whitmer said procedures should be scratched by Saturday afternoon unless necessary to “preserve the health and safety of a patient.”

“By postponing all nonessential medical and dental procedures, we expect to reduce the strain on the health care system and protect people,” the governor said.

Whitmer also said the state has been flooded with claims for unemployment aid from residents suddenly out of work.

