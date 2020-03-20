Milwaukee’s police chief urges businesses to donate personal protection equipment

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is making a plea to local businesses to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many of you have concerns regarding contracting this virus. We have those same concerns,” Morales said in a YouTube video posted on Friday, March 20.

The chief noted that each day the city’s officers respond to hundreds of police calls which potentially exposes them to contracting COVID-19.

“We have taken an oath to protect and serve, and we take that oath very seriously.” “We have taken an oath to protect and serve, and we take that oath very seriously,” Morales said. “We will not run or hide, but we will be there with you every step of the way.”

Chief Morales noted that MPD recently ordered a surplus of PPEs. But officials do not expect to receive that equipment for several months. The chief is asking businesses to donate any PPEs — including N-95 masks. You are encouraged to send an email to supportmpd@milwaukee.gov with any supplies you are willing to donate.