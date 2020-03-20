Open Record Special Edition: COVID-19 breaks into prison

MILWAUKEE — Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Amanda St. Hilaire and Bryan Polcyn talk about what happens when the coronavirus gets into our state’s prison system.

A doctor at Waupun Correctional Institution tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent Wednesday, March 18 by Waupun Correctional Institution Warden Brian Foster.

One guard agreed to speak with FOX6 on the condition he remains anonymous. He says there’s plenty of concern among his colleagues.

What’s being done to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin’s prison system?

Related show links:

Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio



Have a Dinner Party Question? Shoot the team an email by CLICKING HERE.

Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: Open Record