‘Pre-cautionary measure:’ IKEA closes all 50 US stores amid COVID-19 pandemic

OAK CREEK — IKEA announced Friday, March 20 that they will temporarily close all 50 store locations across the U.S. amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This decision was taken by IKEA leadership as a pre-cautionary measure due to the rapidly evolving novel Coronavirus (COVID-19),” IKEA said in a press release.

IKEA U.S. will continue to offer online shopping with the convenience of home delivery or Click & Collect (in select locations).

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. This is the most responsible way IKEA can continue to care for our co-workers and our customers in a manner that is healthy and safe,” said Javier Quiñones, IKEA Retail U.S. President. “We are taking our role in containing this epidemic seriously, and we recognize the positive impact our actions could have on making life better for the millions of people who have been impacted by this crisis.”

