Rest areas remain open to support truckers throughout Wisconsin

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is keeping its 28 rest areas under normal operation to support truckers during a critical time for moving supplies.

WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson issued the following statement in a news release:

“Wisconsin recognizes and deeply appreciates the nation’s truckers who are hard at work to move medical supplies, keep grocery stores in stock and provide other essential equipment. For truckers, rest areas offer an important resource, and we are working hard to clean and maintain them.”

The following truck safety weight enforcement facilities also provide all-hours parking and access to restrooms and vending:

Kenosha

Beloit

Madison

Superior

Sparta

Information on rest areas can be found here, and truckers can use 511 for a complete map of their locations. All drivers are reminded to routinely check 511 for the latest travel updates.