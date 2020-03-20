Round robin spotted living its best life in Wisconsin

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Here’s something that might brighten up your day!

In a wildlife photography Facebook group, one picture is becoming quite popular. Although this robin might appear quite obese, many people on the page pointed out it’s likely ready to lay eggs.

The photo was taken in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin just east of Madison by Laura A.

Although many robins migrate and are an early sign of spring, some do actually stay in Wisconsin year-round. It still might be a little early for plentiful earthworm populations, which is one of their favorite foods. They do search for berries until there’s new spring growth.

You can often find robins foraging for food in open fields or near trees and bushes still bearing fruit from last year.

Happy first full day of spring!