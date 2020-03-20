MILWAUKEE -- With kids stuck at home, movie nights on the couch are going to be a popular activity. Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp via Skype with some family-friendly titles that are now available on DVD.
Stuck at home: Here are some family-friendly flicks that are now available on DVD
-
Puppies stuck in cactus rescued outside Arizona home, ready for adoption
-
Transform your kitchen into an Irish tavern this St. Patrick’s Day
-
Virus-shocked Hollywood gets break with streaming services
-
‘He’s a snuggler:’ Kitten found stuck to glue trap ready for adoption
-
Funeral homes across the country now facing new set of challenges due to COVID-19
-
-
President Trump defends US over airport crowding amid virus fears
-
For more than 35 years, Joey’s Yardarm has been known for its nautical theme, fish-friendly menu
-
From surprises to the expected: Gino breaks down biggest moments from the Oscars
-
Gino has an award show themed game — and a giveaway
-
Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell offer a sneak peek at new movie, ‘Downhill’
-
-
The reason the new movie ‘Downhill’ gave Gino flashbacks to his childhood
-
Blast to the past: Get an inside look at some Milwaukee-made children’s shows
-
President Trump expands telehealth service coverage for Medicare recipients