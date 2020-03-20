‘We’ll get through this:’ Milwaukee mayor in self-quarantine, exposed to person with coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he feels fine and his office at City Hall is closed. Now, he's leading Milwaukee from his home, in self-quarantine after learning Thursday, March 19 that he came in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Barrett said he's "feeling great" and does not have a fever or any other symptoms. He was exposed to the person on Friday, March 13 and will remain in self-quarantine for 14 days following the date of exposure.

"I have not been tested, but I am working from home here and I'm learning a lot about technology that I didn't know before," Barrett said.

The interaction with the person who tested positive happened in the city hall complex, Barrett said -- nothing out of the ordinary. Barrett also said the person is someone who he "works with on a regular basis."

With people in the community worried that they, too, may be exposed to or catch the virus, Barrett's message is straightforward -- stay home if you can.

"My message to people is, if you can, stay home. You are safer at home. Please. We'll get through this," he said. "But we're going to have a lot less tension, a lot less sick people if people stay home. You are safer at home, so we're asking people to please stay home."

Barrett told FOX6 News that his recommendation to stay home is just that -- a recommendation. He will provide an update at a later time as to what he can do to aid the city's response to the pandemic from home and when, if at all, a formal shelter-in-place order may be necessary.