WHS: ‘We need adopters and foster parents now more than ever – especially for cats!’

March 20, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Attention animal lovers! The Wisconsin Humane Society needs your help. There are still some animals that need to be fostered and adopted during this crisis. Brian Kramp spent the morning at their main office with the details.

Urgent need: Help us empty the shelters (website)

We need adopters and foster parents now more than ever – especially for cats! We currently have dozens of animals available for adoption between our Milwaukee and Green Bay Campuses, and we could really use your help getting them out of the building asap! In compliance with federal recommendations to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more, we’ll check in potential adopters then ask you to wait in your car or elsewhere. You’ll get a text when it’s your turn to come inside and meet with your counselor.  For closure information, please see below.

