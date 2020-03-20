Wisconsin DHS: 206 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state; 3,455 negative tests

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced on Friday, March 20 that there are now 206 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state. To date, there have been 3,455 tests for COVID-19 that have come back negative, according to state officials.

There have been three deaths in the state as of Friday morning. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office on Friday said they are investigating the death of a 66-year-old man from complications of COVID-19. The man was a Milwaukee resident and had been hospitalized for several days prior to his death. The first death was a male in his 50s from Fond du Lac County. The second death was a male in his 90s from Ozaukee County.

“Unfortunately, this number is expected to rise — and things will get worse before they get better,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “Our hearts go out to the families and communities mourning these loved ones.”

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm also cautioned that the worst was yet to come.

“Sadly these deaths will not be our only deaths, we will see more,” she said.

There are 2,500 ICU hospital beds in Wisconsin and 620 ventilators, but those will not be enough to deal with an expected surge in patients and officials are looking for more supplies, Palm said.

Evers and state health leaders also said Friday that the state continues to face a shortage of tests and equipment for health care workers treating the sick.