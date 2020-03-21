× Ascension Wisconsin accepting equipment donations

MILWAUKEE — Ascension Wisconsin is now accepting donations for personal protective equipment (PPE).

Individuals or companies interested in making a donation should contact Ascension Wisconsin’s Foundation partners at AscensionWIFoundations@ascension.org. Once the donation is confirmed, arrangements can be made to pick up the donation and deliver it to the appropriate Ascension Wisconsin facility.

Supplies being requested for donation:

Isolation Gowns

Earloop or Tie Masks

N95 Respirators

Hand Sanitizers

Face Shields

Surface disinfectants

Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPR)

Controlled Air Purifying Respirators (CAPR)

Other approved PPE supplies advised by the CDC

Ascension asks that donations not be dropped off at Ascension Wisconsin facilities. The Ascension Wisconsin Foundation team will work directly with individuals and companies to assess each donation.

At this time, Ascension Wisconsin cannot accept donations that are handmade (ex: sewn face masks) and is working with local and state health officials to determine if such items could be an option in the future.