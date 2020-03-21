Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Ascension Wisconsin accepting equipment donations

Ascension Wisconsin Health Center -- Mount Pleasant

MILWAUKEE — Ascension Wisconsin is now accepting donations for personal protective equipment (PPE).

Individuals or companies interested in making a donation should contact Ascension Wisconsin’s Foundation partners at AscensionWIFoundations@ascension.org. Once the donation is confirmed, arrangements can be made to pick up the donation and deliver it to the appropriate Ascension Wisconsin facility.

Supplies being requested for donation:

  • Isolation Gowns
  • Earloop or Tie Masks
  • N95 Respirators
  • Hand Sanitizers
  • Face Shields
  • Surface disinfectants
  • Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPR)
  • Controlled Air Purifying Respirators (CAPR)
  • Other approved PPE supplies advised by the CDC

Ascension asks that donations not be dropped off at Ascension Wisconsin facilities. The Ascension Wisconsin Foundation team will work directly with individuals and companies to assess each donation.

At this time, Ascension Wisconsin cannot accept donations that are handmade (ex: sewn face masks) and is working with local and state health officials to determine if such items could be an option in the future.

