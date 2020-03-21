× Driving 110+ mph, Milwaukee man arrested for OWI in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Milwaukee man for operating while intoxicated Friday evening, March 20.

In a post on the office’s Facebook page, authorities stated that the man was driving on I-41 near County Highway K when he was pulled over for driving 118 miles per hour.

Authorities said the man told a deputy that he wanted to see how fast his car could go because he heard law enforcement was suspended due to COVID-19. Officials said he had a blood alcohol concentration of .15; the legal limit in Wisconsin is .08.