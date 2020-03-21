Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Have you seen him? Menomonee Falls police seek credit card fraud suspect

Posted 6:43 pm, March 21, 2020

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a credit card fraud that happened at a Domino’s Pizza on Thursday, March 19 around 6 p.m.

Police say a suspect used a stolen credit number online to make a purchase.

Menomonee Falls suspect

Anyone with information asked to contact police at 262-532-8700 and reference case number 20-009116. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, online at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

