Judge releases murder suspect because he was afraid of catching COVID-19 behind bars

27-year-old Christian Tristan was shot to death last August, allegedly at the hands of David Cruz.

Christian’s mother, Ruth Tristan, who is still reeling from her son’s death, recently learned Cruz was released on a PR bond, meaning he didn’t have to pay a dime.

“I don’t know what to think anymore,” she said.

On Wednesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez was looking at about 200 compassionate releases older inmates with health problems and non-violent crimes.

The sheriff wasn’t even considering Cruz as a compassionate release.

Cruz’s attorney asked 180th Criminal District Court Judge DaSean Jones to release Cruz on a PR bond because his client was afraid of catching COVID-19 while behind bars.

Judge Jones said yes and ordered Cruz to wear an electronic monitoring device. The judge did not return our call seeking comment.

In 2011, Cruz was driving drunk and fled the scene of an accident. He left his 17-year-old friend Anthony Story in the car to die. Cruz was sentenced to five years in prison.

Christian Tristan would have turned 28 next week.

“This is how I celebrate my son’s birthday by you releasing him,” his mother said. “It’s a slap in the face.”