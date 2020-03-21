× Medical examiner called for 2nd coronavirus death in Milwaukee County, 4th in state

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the second coronavirus death in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 21.

Officials say a 69-year-old man had been hospitalized since March 14 for shortness of breath and tested positive for coronavirus. He was said to have had multiple other underlying conditions.

According to the medical examiner, the 69-year-old man was traveling in Milwaukee from out of state. Officials have not released where the man was from originally.

There are now four deaths in Wisconsin including a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County, a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County and a 66-year-old man from Milwaukee County.