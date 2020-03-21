Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department orders lockdown of long-term care facilities

GRAFTON — The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department ordered an immediate lockdown of all long-term care facilities in Washington and Ozaukee Counties Saturday, March 21.

The order comes following the death of a 91-year-old man at a Grafton facility on Thursday, March 19. Right now, the National Guar dis there until further notice to assist staff and residents dealing with the outbreak.

READ: The health officer for Washington and Ozaukee Counties orders all long-term care facilities into lockdown because of the severe risk for #Covid_19. pic.twitter.com/h2JJSbfUGk — Suzanne Spencer (@suzspencertv) March 21, 2020

The National Guard steps in during emergencies. In this case, soldiers are serving as supplementary caregivers. Saturday night, March 20, officials told FOX6 News that 25 of them would be working to help the residents and staff at Village Pointe Commons.

91-year-old Robert Blackbird is one of the four people who died in the state who tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday, March 21. He was a resident at Village Pointe for three years.

Because of the outbreak at the facility, the National Guard will work as needed over the three shifts. FOX6 News spoke with Blackbird’s daughter who said there was suspicion he might have had the virus, but it wasn’t until after he died that a test confirmed it.

“My dad was ready to go,” Haly Besaw said. “I think none of us really knew the severity of this, and I think we still don’t know. There are a lot of people saying this is political, there’s a lot of misinformation. It’s not political. It’s real.”

Now, she is self-quarantining at home.

There are 209 residents inside the care facility. In addition to Blackbird, three residents and a caregiver tested positive for the virus.

Ozaukee County health officials told FOX6 News that everyone in the memory care unit where Blackbird was is presumed positive. 12 people are in that unit. County health officials said they are still working to get test results back for those people.