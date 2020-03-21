× Wisconsin extends state tax filing deadline to July 15

MADISON — Wisconsin income tax payment and return due dates have been automatically extended to July 15, 2020. The extension matches the deadline adjustment made for federal tax filing by the IRS.

Wisconsin law will automatically extend time and waive interest and penalties for taxpayers due to a presidentially declared disaster.

“This is just one more thing we can do for Wisconsinites during this challenging time,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “Our main goal is to assist our citizens in any way that we can.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Tax filers do not have to file any extension forms to be eligible for this new due date.

There is no limit on the amount of payment to be postponed, and there are no income exclusions.

This applies to individuals, trusts, estates, partnerships, associations, companies or corporations.

This relief is solely for income tax payments, estimated income tax payments and returns due April 15, 2020.

There will be no interest or penalty for the period of April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020.

Interest, penalties, and underpayment interest for failure to make quarterly estimated tax payments with respect to such postponed federal income tax filings and payments will begin to accrue on July 16, 2020.

“This is a time of great uncertainty for everyone. People are concerned and worried, and one thing they should not have to worry about right now is an April 15 tax deadline,” said Wisconsin’s Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca. “Roughly, half of all taxpayers in Wisconsin have already filed their tax returns, and most have received refunds, on average over $700.

“We are still processing returns and issuing refunds and other credits that Wisconsinites rely on such as the Homestead Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.”

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue notes that most services are found online HERE or by 608-266-2486 for individuals or 608-266-2776 for businesses.