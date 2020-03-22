× Dodge County health officials report 2 positive cases of COVID-19

JUNEAU — Officials with the Dodge County Public Health Department on Saturday, March 21 confirmed two people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The two individuals were isolated in their homes until authorized by public health officials to return to normal activities.

Meanwhile, health officials were working to identify and follow up with any people who had close contact with these individuals — monitoring those close contacts and instructing them on how to do symptom and temperature checks, and ensure they’re isolating.

“We are in daily contact with these individuals to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate at home,” said Abby Sauer, public health officer.

Health officials asked that everyone take the following steps:

Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water

Cover coughs and sneezes

Avoid touching your face

Stay home when sick

Practice social distancing

Avoid large public gatherings and crowds

“Dodge County Public Health is ready to deal with these new cases,” said Sauer. “We will continue to work with Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy.”