Madison woman dies drug overdose, body dumped along road

March 22, 2020

MADISON — Police in Madison are searching for whoever is responsible for leaving a dead woman by the side of a road in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported in Saturday’s editions that a passerby found the 34-year-old woman near the side of a road on Madison’s north side around 6:30 a.m.

The body showed no visible signs of trauma. Police say she apparently died of a drug overdose.

A small, silver SUV with a possibly damaged rear window was in the area around the time the body was found, police said.

