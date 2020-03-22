× Milwaukee’s 3 early voting sites shut down ‘due to increased COVID-19 exposure risk’

MILWAUKEE — Effective immediately, the City of Milwaukee will no longer be operating in-person absentee or “early” voting at the city’s three locations: Zablocki Library, the Zeidler Municipal Building, or the Midtown Center, officials announced Sunday, March 22, “due to increased COVID-19 exposure risk.”

In a news release, officials with the Milwaukee Election Commission said they “can no longer maintain sufficient staffing levels to operate these sites in a manner that would ensure a safe or efficient public voting experience.”

Election commission officials added, given the city’s longstanding dedication to fair and equitable elections, the decision to end early voting in Milwaukee has been exceptionally difficult for all involved. However, given daily increases in COVID-19 cases on the local level, a critical balance must be achieved between access to voting and the health of election workers and the public.

Milwaukee residents may still request an absentee ballot online HERE, or by calling 414-286-VOTE. Online voter registration (previously suspended in Wisconsin) will resume on Tuesday, March 24.