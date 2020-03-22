× Social distancing dinosaur parade in Bay View Sunday afternoon

MILWAUKEE — As most are cooped up indoors amid this coronavirus pandemic, a few people — err, dinosaurs — are hoping to lighten the mood Sunday, March 22 as they go on a parade around Bay View — at a safe distance, of course.

Starting at 1 p.m. at S. Pine Street and E. Ohio Avenue, join two inflatable dinosaurs, one in a dino-onesie and a grand marshall for some fresh air and hopefully some laughs.

Or join where you can on this route:

Starting at Pine and Ohio

Heading north on Pine to Oklahoma

Heading east on Oklahoma to Lenox

Heading south on Lenox to Ohio

Returning to Pine and Ohio

Come as you are or come in costume. Two of the “dinosaurs” are immuno-compromised, so social distancing will be inforced.

For more information on the coronavirus, click here.