Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Social distancing dinosaur parade in Bay View Sunday afternoon

Posted 12:30 pm, March 22, 2020, by , Updated at 12:52PM, March 22, 2020

MILWAUKEE — As most are cooped up indoors amid this coronavirus pandemic, a few people — err, dinosaurs — are hoping to lighten the mood Sunday, March 22 as they go on a parade around Bay View — at a safe distance, of course.

Starting at 1 p.m. at S. Pine Street and E. Ohio Avenue, join two inflatable dinosaurs, one in a dino-onesie and a grand marshall for some fresh air and hopefully some laughs.

Or join where you can on this route:

  • Starting at Pine and Ohio
  • Heading north on Pine to Oklahoma
  • Heading east on Oklahoma to Lenox
  • Heading south on Lenox to Ohio
  • Returning to Pine and Ohio

Come as you are or come in costume. Two of the “dinosaurs” are immuno-compromised, so social distancing will be inforced.

For more information on the coronavirus, click here.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.