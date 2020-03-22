Social distancing dinosaur parade in Bay View Sunday afternoon
MILWAUKEE — As most are cooped up indoors amid this coronavirus pandemic, a few people — err, dinosaurs — are hoping to lighten the mood Sunday, March 22 as they go on a parade around Bay View — at a safe distance, of course.
Starting at 1 p.m. at S. Pine Street and E. Ohio Avenue, join two inflatable dinosaurs, one in a dino-onesie and a grand marshall for some fresh air and hopefully some laughs.
Or join where you can on this route:
- Starting at Pine and Ohio
- Heading north on Pine to Oklahoma
- Heading east on Oklahoma to Lenox
- Heading south on Lenox to Ohio
- Returning to Pine and Ohio
Come as you are or come in costume. Two of the “dinosaurs” are immuno-compromised, so social distancing will be inforced.
For more information on the coronavirus, click here.