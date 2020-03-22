× ‘They can depend on us:’ Harbor Freight donating masks, shields, gloves to hospitals in need

CALABASAS, Calif. — Harbor Freight officials on Sunday, March 22 announced they “decided to donate our entire supply of personal protective equipment” to front line hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms in the communities served by our stores.”

This, amid a shortage related to the novel coronavirus.

They’re donating N95 masks, face shields, and five and seven mil nitrile gloves.

“As we’ve been following the news over the last few days, we’ve heard about the severe shortage of protective gear for hospitals, health care workers, and first responders as the impact of COVID-19 is being felt across the country. America depends on these heroes every day, and in the days ahead, we will depend on them even more. At Harbor Freight, we want them to know that they can depend on us, too,” company leaders said in a news release.

If you work at a hospital with a 24-hour ER in need of these items, officials asked that you ask the office in charge of procurement at your hospital to CLICK HERE so they can provide the information needed to determine whether a donation could be made by Harbor Freight. If you’re not with a hospital, but would like to offer the name of a hospital with a 24-hour ER in your community that may need help, you’re asked to email hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com, identify the hospital’s city and state in the subject line, and the team will follow up. Hospitals will receive a voucher for pickup at their local store.

Officials stressed that you please do not make requests at your store or Harbor Freight’s call center, and do not contact busy hospitals.

“Although we certainly won’t have enough of these supplies to fill everyone’s needs, we’re going to donate everything we’ve got. We also recognize that there are so many other critically important people responding to this crisis, and that there is need everywhere. We’ve chosen to focus our efforts on hospitals with a 24-hour ER with the hope that we can help as many people as possible right now.”