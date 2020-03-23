LIVE: Wisconsin DHS, Gov. Evers provide update on the coronavirus pandemic
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

‘An unprecedented time:’ Company modifies Hartland facility to bring more hand sanitizer to market

Posted 1:47 pm, March 23, 2020, by

Medline in Hartland

HARTLAND — Officials with Medline health care company on Monday, March 23 announced plans to re-deploy the company’s manufacturing capabilities in Hartland to bring more hand sanitizer to the market amid the corornavirus pandemic — with a goal of producing 150,000 bottles a week by mid-April.

“This is an unprecedented time in health care, with many unknowns,” said Stu Schneider, group president of Medline, in a news release. “We knew we had to do something to help our customers and are working diligently to modify our space to bring this much-needed product to market.”

According to the release, the company plans to modify equipment and ventilation systems at the 300,000-square-foot facility with “a strong focus on infection prevention products.”

Medline in Hartland

Medline in Hartland

Medline in Hartland

Medline in Hartland

They currently product 2% chlorhexidine gluconate solution for Medline’s new ReadyPrep GHC Pre-Saturated Cloths designed to reduce surgical site infections, as well as skin antiseptics, body washes, lotions, over the counter drug products, povidone iodine and lubrication gel for the institutional marketplace.

Teams working on povidone iodine production will be reassigned to the new line — with production slated to happen five days a week, and the company may also hire more employees based on demand and availability of raw materials.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.