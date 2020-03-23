× ‘An unprecedented time:’ Company modifies Hartland facility to bring more hand sanitizer to market

HARTLAND — Officials with Medline health care company on Monday, March 23 announced plans to re-deploy the company’s manufacturing capabilities in Hartland to bring more hand sanitizer to the market amid the corornavirus pandemic — with a goal of producing 150,000 bottles a week by mid-April.

“This is an unprecedented time in health care, with many unknowns,” said Stu Schneider, group president of Medline, in a news release. “We knew we had to do something to help our customers and are working diligently to modify our space to bring this much-needed product to market.”

According to the release, the company plans to modify equipment and ventilation systems at the 300,000-square-foot facility with “a strong focus on infection prevention products.”

They currently product 2% chlorhexidine gluconate solution for Medline’s new ReadyPrep GHC Pre-Saturated Cloths designed to reduce surgical site infections, as well as skin antiseptics, body washes, lotions, over the counter drug products, povidone iodine and lubrication gel for the institutional marketplace.

Teams working on povidone iodine production will be reassigned to the new line — with production slated to happen five days a week, and the company may also hire more employees based on demand and availability of raw materials.