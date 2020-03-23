× Ascension Wisconsin launches drive-through COVID-19 testing sites

MILWAUKEE — Ascension Wisconsin has announced they have launched their drive-through COVID-19 testing sites.

Please note: these sites are by appointment only.

Individuals who wish to be tested must first be pre-screened by an Ascension Medical Group provider, by phone (1-833-981-0711), or virtually using Ascension Online Care (ascension.org/OnlineCare).

The sites will be open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Locations are as follows:

Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Franklin Campus (Medical Office Building)

Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Milwaukee – Gateway Clinic (West Allis)

Ascension St. Francis Medical Arts Pavilion (Milwaukee)

Ascension Wisconsin Health Center – Mount Pleasant Urgent Care

Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Mayfair Road Urgent Care (Wauwatosa)

Grafton High School

The total positive cases of coronavirus rose above 400 on Monday, March 23 to 403 statewide with over 6,000 testing negative. As of Monday morning, Milwaukee County’s tracking map showed 202 confirmed cases, compared to 183 listed on Sunday.

DHS officials shared the following message regarding the pandemic on its website: