City of Milwaukee to issue ‘Stay at Home’ order ahead of state: ‘It is not to alarm anyone’

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced on Monday, March 23 that the city is issuing a “stay at home” order that will be in effect starting on Monday. This comes ahead of an order Gov. Tony Evers issued that will take effect on Tuesday.

The mayor indicated that the city’s order is modeled after those that are already in effect in other states.

“It is not an order telling you to shelter in place. This is important because what we are trying to do here is, we are trying to obviously create a safer community,” the mayor said. “It is not to alarm anyone.”

The mayor said officials are closely monitoring the growth of COVID-19 cases in the city and Milwaukee County. This order hopes to slow that growth.

“This is not issued to cause a rush on the grocery stores. You can still go to the grocery stores. That’s very important,” the mayor said. “You’ll still be able to go out and take walks. You’ll still be able to go for a jog if you want to go for a jog. What we’re trying to do is send the message, a very strong message, an exclamation point, on what we’ve said before and what the governor is saying today about how serious this problem is.”

Mayor Barrett explained this order is taking effect in Milwaukee prior to the state order because the city and county are the places where there are more cases than anywhere else in the state.

