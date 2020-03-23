× City of Racine launches new website to update its residents on COVID-19

RACINE — The City of Racine launched on Monday, March 23 a new website to keep its residents, employees, businesses, and civic organizations informed of the latest developments and news related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The website is available at racinecoronavirus.org

The website includes the latest information about the outbreak and the city’s responses to the crisis. The site also features resources to help citizens navigate their way forward as the pandemic unfolds.

The website will feature regular updates about the pandemic by Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Public Health Officials.

Officials say the website will be updated daily with the latest information and guidelines for the public from the city, county, and the state.