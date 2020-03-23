× Gov. Evers orders insurers to assist restaurants offering delivery during COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON — Governor Tony Evers on Monday, March 23 ordered that insurers operating in Wisconsin assist restaurants offering delivery service to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic — in support of the Evers administration’s work to support the nearly 13,000 restaurants and their workers across the state ordered to close to customers except for delivery and pickup services.

According to a news release from the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, insurers must cover delivery services for restaurants on personal auto insurance policies and must offer coverage for hired drivers and non-owned automobiles as a rider on a restaurant’s general liability insurance if it is requested — both at no extra cost to the policyholders.

“I’m grateful that so many Wisconsin restaurants and their workers are serving our communities through delivery, takeout, and drive-throughs. With the insurance industry stepping up to provide coverage for deliveries, restaurants and workers will have the protection they need to operate in this temporary economy,” said Governor Evers in the release. “I know we’re all are looking forward to the day when our communities are healthy again, and when we can visit our favorite supper club on a Friday night with family and friends.”

“Restaurants are an integral part of our lives here in Wisconsin. I want to thank Wisconsin insurers for stepping up and making this coverage possible at no cost to restaurants and delivery drivers,” said Mark Afable, commissioner of Insurance for the state of Wisconsin. “It’s a small change, but one that will help to preserve our economy, protect jobs, and maybe give all of us the hope that things will be back to normal again in the weeks and months to come.”

According to the release, even before the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance issued this order, many Wisconsin insurers began offering coverage to their policyholders beginning delivery services.

Restaurants interested in this coverage should contact their insurance agent or insurance company directly.