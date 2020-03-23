× Health officials report 1st positive COVID-19 case in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Officials with the South Milwaukee/St. Francis Health Department on Monday, March 23 reported the first case of the novel coronavirus in South Milwaukee.

In a news release, health officials said following private testing, the individual returned directly home and has remained under isolation.

To prevent the spread of illness, officials with the South Milwaukee/St. Francis Health Department were conducting a contact investigation to identify and follow up with any individual who had close contact with this person — with close contacts monitored by public health department staff, including daily symptom and temperature checks, and self-quarantine.

Meanwhile, Gov. Tony Evers on Monday issued a “Stay at Home” order.

South Milwaukee/St. Francis health officials offered these recommendations to help you stay healthy:

Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Staying home when sick

Coughing or sneezing into a disposable tissue or their elbow

Seeking advice from your health care professional if you develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)