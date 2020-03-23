× MSOE School of Nursing donates person protective equipment through ‘Adopt a Hospital’ program

MILWAUKEE — MSOE’s School of Nursing coordinated the efforts of nursing schools throughout Wisconsin to “Adopt a Hospital” and donated personal protective equipment (PPE) on Monday, March 23.

Dr. Carol Sabel, chair of the School of Nursing, reached out to her colleagues in the Alliance of Nurse Educators of Wisconsin (ANEW) to suggest they all come together to donate masks, gloves and other equipment to help quell the shortage of PPE.

From there, MSOE faculty created an “Adopt a Hospital” list to organize all of the donations to ensure supplies were distributed to hospitals throughout the state.