× Salvation Army of Wisconsin, Upper Mighigan accepts donations of ‘basic necessities’ for those in need

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan is accepting donations for those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Salvation Army officials noted in a news release Monday, March 23, with a presence in almost every ZIP code in the state, the Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to meet the changing needs of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan’s most vulnerable. Monetary donations will allow the most efficient response to evolving demand, but we will now accept select in-kind goods at locations across the state.

“Responding to crisis is in our DNA,” said Major Steve Woodard, Milwaukee County Coordinator. “In our 150-year history, societal events have taught us to be flexible and adapt. This isn’t the first time we’ve had to evolve our services due to demands from pandemics or wide-scale economic hardships. We’re prepared and we’re honored to be stewards of the public’s generosity.”

Donations will help support essential Salvation Army programs that shelter and feed vulnerable individuals and families, provide emergency assistance and support the emergency personnel mobilized to fight the pandemic.

Gifts can be made to state-wide efforts by:

Mailing a check to The Salvation Army, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Rd., Wauwatosa, WI 53226 and in the memo write “CV19 Help WUM”

Donating online at https://donate.salvationarmywi.org/WUMCovid19Donations

Gifts can be made to Milwaukee County efforts by:

Mailing a check to The Salvation Army, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Rd., Wauwatosa, WI 53226 and in the memo write “CV19 Help MKE”

Donating online at https://donate.salvationarmywi.org/MKECovid19Donations

Additionally, if anyone finds themselves with extra basic necessities that can be given to someone in need, they can drop them off at their local Salvation Army. These items include:

Nonperishable Food – Food items must be packaged in sturdy cans, boxes or bags. Avoid items packaged in glass. Acceptable items include: canned meals (soup, stew, chili), tuna (or other canned meats), boxed instant meals (mac and cheese, Hamburger Helper), peanut butter, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned beans, pasta and spaghetti sauce, rice, cereal, healthy snacks, flour, and sugar.

– Food items must be packaged in sturdy cans, boxes or bags. Avoid items packaged in glass. Acceptable items include: canned meals (soup, stew, chili), tuna (or other canned meats), boxed instant meals (mac and cheese, Hamburger Helper), peanut butter, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned beans, pasta and spaghetti sauce, rice, cereal, healthy snacks, flour, and sugar. Baby Supplies – Formula, food, bottles, pacifiers, diapers, and wipes.

– Formula, food, bottles, pacifiers, diapers, and wipes. Hygiene Products – Purchased and unused items such as hand sanitizer, soap, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste, razors, deodorant, hairbrushes and combs, and feminine hygiene products.

– Purchased and unused items such as hand sanitizer, soap, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste, razors, deodorant, hairbrushes and combs, and feminine hygiene products. Cleaning and Sanitizing Items – Antibacterial spray (such as Lysol), antibacterial wipes, bleach, dishwashing detergent, and laundry detergent.

– Antibacterial spray (such as Lysol), antibacterial wipes, bleach, dishwashing detergent, and laundry detergent. Paper Products – Paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper.

The following is a list of Salvation Army locations in Southeast Wisconsin:

Citadel Corps Worship and Community Center, 4129 West Villard Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53209 (Milwaukee County)

Cold Spring Church and Community Center, 2900 W. Coldspring Rd. Greenfield, WI 53221 (Milwaukee County)

Oak Creek Centennial Church and Community Center, 8853 South Howell Ave., Oak Creek, WI 53154 (Milwaukee County)

West Corps Worship and Community Center, 1645 North 25th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53205 (Milwaukee County)

The Salvation Army of Kenosha, 3116 75th St., Kenosha, WI 53142

The Salvation Army of Racine, 1901 Washington Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53403

The Salvation Army of Sheboygan, 710 Pennsylvania Ave., Sheboygan, WI 53081

The Salvation Army of Waukesha, 445 Madison St, Waukesha, WI 53188