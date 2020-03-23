Virginia police investigating after kids cough on produce, post video to social media

LIVE: Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, city officials offer update on coronavirus pandemic
PURCELLVILLE, Va. – Police in Purcellville, Virginia are investigating after kids filmed themselves coughing on produce at a supermarket and posted it to social media, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

The grocery store immediately removed the items in question and took appropriate action to ensure the health of customers, police said.

The post went on to state that coughing on produce is a disturbing social media trend across the country and police are asking parents to speak with their children to discourage the behavior and explain how it could cause the spread of COVID-19.

